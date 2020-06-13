BNF Bank will be reopening its San Ġwann branch as from Monday, June 15 and will subsequently reopen its branches in Naxxar, Rabat and Paola, as from Monday, June 22.

Until further notice, the following branches will operate without teller service, from Monday to Saturday (9am to 12.30pm): as from June 15: 189, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann; as from June 22: 48/50, Labour Avenue, Naxxar; 6, Triq il-Karrijiet, Rabat; and 90, Pjazza Antoine de Paule, Paola.

Customers visiting a BNF branch are kindly requested to follow the bank’s preventive measures to help safeguard the health and well-being of employees and other customers.

Social distancing, customer flow and face masks are mandatory in all BNF branches across Malta and Gozo, in line with health authority regulations. Before entering a BNF branch, customers will be asked to remove their face mask or visor for identification purposes and proceed to sanitise their hands before entering and wearing the mask once inside the branch.

Customers are encouraged to carry out their everyday banking needs via BNF internet banking and use the bank’s ATMs for cash withdrawals and deposits.

In the next few days, express deposit machines will also be available at its Qormi (PAVI, Manuel Dimech Street) and San Ġwann branches, for a more convenient, quick and secure means to deposit cheques and cash.

More information about BNF’s preventive and financial measures is available at www.bnf.bank/covid-19-bnfbank_updates.