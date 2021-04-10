A fraudulent SMS claiming to be from BNF Bank is currently being circulated, BNF Bank said in a statement. The message, which encourages receivers to click on a link to verify their mobile number, is not originating from BNF Bank and should be reported to the competent authorities.

The bank is urging everyone to ignore any SMSs, e-mails, social media messages or other form of communication like telephone or in-person calls stating to be from BNF Bank, while requesting personal information such as ID card number, mobile number, card details, addresses or passwords. The bank said it is not asking customers for any details, personal credentials or to verify PIN, passwords or log-in credentials and is not sending a link or links to confirm such information.

The bank added that no person is being authorised or directed by BNF Bank perpetrating to be acting for and its behalf. It advised its customers and the public to be always on the alert for malicious people attempting to get hold of sensitive information.

Any customers who believe that their personal information has been compromised in any way is asked to change any passwords and to send the bank a message on BECS, its E-Customer Service Agent, available on the bank’s website and Facebook Messenger, or a secure message through internet banking or by calling on +356 2260 1000 for further support.

More information about fraud awareness is available on the bank’s website at www.bnf.bank/fraud_awareness.