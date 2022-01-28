BNF Bank received the Quality Achievement Award 2021 of the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) during an event held in Dubai on December 11. The award was given in recognition of BNF Bank’s commitment to endorse and improve quality management across its services.

This event recognises the top organisations that have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to quality-orientated practices, including in the world of banking.

Bringing together leading business professionals, public administrations and experts in the field of quality, the convention offered BNF Bank the opportunity to network with potential partners and increase its competitive capacity in the Maltese financial services sector.

By winning this award, BNF Bank has proved to be a reliable partner for its customers and stakeholders, supported by a professional team that is quick to respond to changing customer needs, digital requirements and economic trends.

George Debono, chief commercial officer, and Melvin Pellicano, head of business development at BNF Bank, received the award on behalf of all employees at BNF Bank. Commenting on this achievement, Debono said: “BNF Bank’s keen focus on innovation and a personalised customer service has been vital to our distinctive success in the field of customer care and quality management. This award is testament to our team’s exceptional resilience over the past few years, as well as the hard work we are doing behind the scenes to provide a superior level of quality to our clients, through both our online and other services. Receiving this accolade reinforces our commitment to innovation so that we can deliver an exceptional experience to our customers time and time again.”

Despite pandemic challenges and the bank’s significant investment in technology, BNF Bank reported an increase in profitability throughout 2021. By providing secure and reliable lending and deposit solutions while continuing to grow its digital channels, BNF Bank was able to give customers the necessary confidence needed to carry out transactions, thus accelerating growth.

In addition to its recent achievements, BNF Bank also won ‘Bank of the Year 2021’ for the second consecutive year. These notable honours confirm BNF Bank’s determination to become the Bank of choice in Malta by maximising the full potential and quality of its services.