BNF Bank’s cards are now all contactless-enabled, giving customers greater convenience for payment of their everyday essentials by means of a quick-and-safe tap of their BNF credit card or debit card at any contactless-enabled point of sale terminal.

BNF Bank is deploying contactless cards for new applications, renewals, replacements and on customers’ request. Due to its ease of use, contactless is a much more efficient way for customers to pay for their purchases as an alternative to using cash, both locally and abroad.

George Debono, chief commercial officer of BNF Bank said: “With the benefits of speed and convenience, contactless offers a value-added proposition to BNF consumers, enhancing further the existing advantageous features and benefits of our credit cards. Contactless is only one of the many investments which we’ve expediated this year with the aim to deliver on our promise of excellence in all BNF customer touchpoints.”

To apply for a Classic, Gold or Pavi Pama contactless credit card, one has the option to get in touch directly with a bank representative at any BNF branch or alternatively call customer care on 2260 1000. More information is also accessible from www.bnf.bank/contactless_payments.