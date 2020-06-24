With the aim of strengthening BNF Bank’s service network for a simpler and more convenient banking experience, BNF has informed customers that express deposit machines are now available for customers’ use, 24/7, in San Ġwann (189, Naxxar Road) and Qormi (PAVI Shopping Complex, Manuel Dimech Street) BNF branches.

Customers can deposit cheques and cash at any time of day, in a fast, efficient and secure manner.

The express deposit machines meaningfully reduce depositor queueing and deposit transaction time, helping customers stay on top of their business needs.

More information is available on www.bnf.bank.