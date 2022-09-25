Sheikh Feisal Qassim F. Th. Al Thani, majority shareholder of BNF Bank, visited Malta to meet all bank employees during a reception held on September 21 at The Phoenicia Hotel.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed Faisal Q.F. Al Thani and Sheikh Jassim Faisal Q.F. Al Thani, together with the highest authorities from Al Faisal Holding, one of Qatar’s largest privately held diversified industry groups and ranked number nine out of the top 100 Arab family businesses by Forbes Middle East.

Michael Frendo, chairman of BNF Bank, members of the bank’s board of directors, executive management and BNF staff attended the reception.

Sheikh Feisal reaffirmed the support of Al Faisal Holding to ensure that BNF Bank continues to grow and prosper and to further develop its services and relationships with all stakeholders.

While complimenting the staff on their contribution towards a successful operation in Malta, Sheikh Feisal thanked Michael Collis, CEO and managing director of BNF Bank, for his leadership.

Sheikh Jassim Faisal Q.F. Al Thani also addressed those present, commenting that further to Al Faisal Holding observing robust financial results and excellent achievements amid the current market volatility, additional investment streams are earmarked towards the bank’s expansion plans overseas.