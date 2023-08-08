BNF Bank has registered a positive financial performance for the first half of 2023, demonstrating robust growth and resilience in a dynamic market environment.

Net interest income remained the primary driver of the bank’s profitability, showing a 28% increase to reach €16.1 million in the first half of 2023. The increase in net interest income in the first half of 2023 pertained not only to loan book growth, but also to the impact of rising interest rates, positioning the bank for sustained financial success.

Despite increasing inflationary pressures, the bank has reported an improved cost-to-income ratio of 59.2% as of June 2023, compared to 62.8% in June 2022.

During this period, the bank’s lending book grew by €34 million while maintaining its high credit quality. Non-performing exposure decreased by €1 million and remained largely secured with collateral, reflecting the bank’s prudent risk management practices.

As of June, the bank’s capital adequacy ratio was at 18.9%, reinforcing its solid financial position and remaining well above regulatory capital requirements. The liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding ratio remained healthy at 215.7% and 134.7% respectively.

The bank says its growth combined with the commitment to continue delivering reliable banking solutions has contributed to its successful performance in the first half of 2023.

“We are pleased with the bank’s strong position in the market and the positive trajectory we are experiencing,” Mark Micallef, chief financial officer at BNF Bank, said.

“With a strong focus on customer-centricity, prudent risk management and sustainable growth, we remain dedicated to providing exceptional service and value to our customers and stakeholders.”