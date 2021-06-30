Study years can have a challenging impact on a student’s lifestyle, so BNF Bank made sure its Students Package provides a more flexible approach to banking while offering preferential rates on a wide range of financial services. Convenient features and benefits give students the options they need to manage their funds efficiently, while also providing access to preferential saving and borrowing options.

Besides offering a €50 bonus upon direct credit of first stipend, the Students Package includes a free Visa Contactless Debit Card, free internet banking and processing fee discounts on standard BNF products. Besides, students can now be on top of their finances by downloading the BNF Mobile App, available on both Android and iOS.

BNF is also offering students a personal loan, with a pay-interest-only moratorium throughout the course duration plus one year, for a maximum of six years. The personal loan features, terms and conditions vary according to the students’ age group.

Students are encouraged to apply online on www.bnf.bank/students-package, chat with BECS, BNF’s eCustomer Service agent accessible through the website or Facebook Messenger, or contact the customer care team on +356 2260 1000.