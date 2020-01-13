BNF Bank employees, together with customers have recently accepted the reverse advent calendar challenge and did their utmost to help out the needy families and individuals supported by the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.

Employees were encouraged to purchase non-perishable food items and place them in boxes purposely prepared for this initiative at BNF Bank branches and head office. The bank started off the initiative with its own food donation, while December’s staff dress down initiative #YourCause, was also dedicated for the collection of funds for the Foodbank, supplementary to the calendar initiative.

“A growing number of families and individuals in Malta are facing the challenge of rounding up enough money to buy staple food,” said Alison Grech, head of human resources at BNF Bank. “Through this initiative, we have come to appreciate our fortunes while thinking of others and stretching out a helping hand.”

The Foodbank feeds between 30 to 80 families a week. The service provides non-perishable emergency seven-day nutritionally balanced food packs to individuals, couples or families who are struggling to find money for food. Families in need are referred by Appoġġ, child protection, mental health and oncology teams, Caritas, Sedqa, parishes and similar entities.

“The Foodbank does not feed people long-term,” said Jane Mizzi, board member at the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.

“It works with government organisations and charities to seek other long-term solutions. Our volunteers work tirelessly to plan, organise, collect food, sort it into packs and distribute them. Our operating costs run in the region of €3,000 to €4,000 a week. We thank BNF Bank, you have taken on board our primary annual campaign to help raise awareness about the cause and assist those who desperately need it.”