BNF Bank teamed up with FES – the Foundation for Educational Services – to support a summer event in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation. Lejla Sajfija saw the children and their families from Fgura Skola Sajf enjoy a summer evening of sport activities and entertainment, organised for a good cause. The event attracted more than a thousand people who all made a donation at the door.

BNF Bank was represented at the event by the Fgura branch team who networked with locals and invited people to the branch to discuss different products and services of interest to them.

George Debono, chief commercial officer BNF Bank said: “The bank is committed to play an active part in the community. It is only by understanding customers’ needs and wishes that the bank can develop products and services relevant to people and their families.”

Fgura senior branch manager, Sylvana Bonello added: “It was a great opportunity to meet with different families and youths from the Fgura community.

“As we strive to give our customers the high-quality and personalised service they expect, we also aim to strengthen our relationship with them by understanding their aspirations for tomorrow.”

George Galea, FES centre coordinator, thanked the bank for its donation, saying that without commercial players pitching in, the foundation would not be able to reach beyond its remit.

“BNF Bank’s values are consonant with those of so many people and organisations who wish to make a difference in the lives of people in need.

“We thank the management for extending its support to this event.”

The Foundation for Educational Services (FES) is a public entity within the Ministry for Education and Employment. It works concurrently with the Education directorates to provide a range of innovative educational initiatives to​ meet the needs of the community.