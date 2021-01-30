BNI, the largest and fastest-growing marketing networking organisation in the world, is holding its 14th International Networking Week, which provides business leaders across the world with an opportunity to celebrate the power of effective networking and business referrals.

This year’s theme is ‘A World of Thanks’ by connecting the core values of recognition and building successful business relationships, as showing gratitude actually improves performance.

“This is not New Age thinking but it’s science. Harvard’s Medical School and Yale’s Centre for Emotional Intelligence and Clairmont University all agree that gratitude makes people feel good which then improves the connection and enhances trust. This then actually improves performance,” Ivan Misner, founder and chief visionary officer of BNI, explained.

BNI is celebrating its International Networking Week in Malta for the seventh consecutive year with a significant networking event on Tuesday, February 2. All its five chapters in Malta will join up at 7.45am via Zoom.

The programme, which includes a number of break-out room sessions, will explain how BNI operates, its values and success stories during the past year.

“2020 was a tough year for most but it has shown just how important are our BNI networks to each other. Notwithstanding the pandemic, BNI continued to grow worldwide as it is changing the way how the world does business. Today, BNI has more than 9,750 chapters,” explained Malta BNI national director David Bullock.

“Furthermore, midway through 2020 here in Malta, we introduced two innovative ideas: the Malta BNI Business Briefings and Internalisation Meetings. Both events are being held monthly with the former offering Malta BNI members a platform to share their expertise in specific business areas with other members and guests, while Internalisation Meetings are serving as a business connector between small Maltese enterprises and other businesses of different sizes in other countries. Such international business development meetings were held with Italy, South Africa, Cyprus, Finland, and the US among others,” explained Malta BNI national director David Bullock.

Business owners in Malta are invited to join this free event by registering not later than noon tomorrow, January 31, on https://bnionline.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcldOmqqDIjHdL2PpWZgfUNJ-HX0CnGpq7m.

Another BNI initiative this year is the offer of a free one-year membership to registered voluntary organisations. The aim is to assist them during these challenging months. For more information about this and other BNI initiatives, contact Carmel Bonello on carmelbonello2020@outlook.com or on 9942 7457.