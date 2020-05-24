BNI, the international business referral organisation with more than 9,500 chapters worldwide, including five in Malta, introduced a fresh and exciting new look designed to help its members grow their business.

Over 270,000 businesses around the world utilise BNI’s network to build relationships and generate sales referrals. The brand refresh, including a new logo, colours, graphics, images, reflects why BNI exists, what the organisation believes in and where it is heading.

There is a fresh new website (www.bni.com) as well as social media, videos, chapter branding materials, promotional items, PowerPoint templates, e-mail signatures and more.

According to BNI, established 35 years ago by its founder and chief visionary officer Ivan Misner, the refresh of BNI started two years ago with one objective: improve the relevance and attraction of the brand to help members grow their business. After months of research, exploring industry design best practices, reviewing the competition, understanding colour theory and designing hundreds of BNI logos, the bold red new BNI logo was born.

The fresh new look will help give rise to more referrals by attracting people who are unfamiliar with BNI and all it has to offer

Its distinctive red attracts more than any other colour and promotes leadership, confidence, energy and courage. The eye-catching and memorable font provides a professional, yet simple and friendly appearance. The diagonal white line across the “I” symbolises the members’ professional and personal growth. The BNI logo can be featured in red or white and will be complemented with black and grey for a contemporary image.

Misner said: “The fresh new look will help give rise to more referrals by attracting people who are unfamiliar with BNI and all it has to offer. More members mean more referrals, sustainable business growth and an optimistic future. The refreshed BNI brand will leverage all the features and benefits that BNI has to offer.”

Being a good corporate citizen and to help those others in business who are feeling uncertain and concerned while taking its cue from the brand refresh, Malta BNI will be launching yet another initiative during this C-19 saga.

Following the launch of its Chapters’ weekly business via zoom last March, which have even attracted businesspersons from various European countries, Dubai, India and South Africa, a series of BNI Business Briefings will run on Thursdays as from May 28 at noon. These will be of a 30-minute duration including a Q&A and are free of charge.

In true BNI’s philosophy of ‘Givers Gain’, BNI member Viviana Premazzi will be sharing her knowledge. Self-employed, entrepreneurs and other non-BNI members are welcome to attend. Visitors will learn how they can develop their own network so that this becomes one of their greatest assets.

Visitors for this Malta BNI Business Briefing need to send their name and surname, name and nature of business, and e-mail address by noon on Wednesday, May 27, to Viviana Premazzi at viviana@gmdmalta.com or David Bullock at david.malta.bni@gmail.com, entitling their e-mail BNI Business Briefing.