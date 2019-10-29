Bo-Peep, an opera for children composed in 1968 by the late Gozitan maestro Joseph Vella and based on the popular English nursery rhyme, will be staged at Teatru Giovanni in Xewkija, on Thursday.

The production will feature four young soloists: Eliza Stellini in the title role of Bo-Peep, Luca Mercieca as the shepherd, Chiara Debrincat as the fairy and Maria Sciberras as the shepherdess.

Students from the Visual Performing Art School dance department, choreographed by Christabel Bajada and the Schola Cantorum Jubilate Children’s Choir directed by Marouska Attard, will also take part in the production.

There will be two performances on the day – one at 10am for Gozitan schoolchildren and another for the public at 7.30pm. Admission is free. The event is rated 9+. To reserve a seat for the evening performance, e-mail: musicplusgozo@gmail.com

The opera Bo-Peep forms part of the second edition of the Music+ festival, organised by The Classique Foundation, which is supported by the Gozo Ministry and visitgozo. For more details and queries, call 7970 3288, 9900 6727 or e-mail musicplusgozo@gmail.com.