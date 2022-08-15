A Tunisian man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion that he was illegally fishing in Maltese territorial waters.

The police said in a statement on Monday that the 29-year-old was on a fishing vessel that berthed at Barriera Wharf.

Valletta district police officers, Fishing Department officials and members of the Armed Forces inspected the vessel on Sunday. On Monday morning, the boat was taken to the Marsa Landing Facility, where Environmental Protection Unit police officers concluded that the Tunisian captain had no permission to fish in Maltese waters.

Some 500 kilos in fish and fishing equipment was confiscated.

He will be charged in court over the coming days.

Police investigations are ongoing.