Twenty four migrants were rescued off a small dinghy by the Armed Forces of Malta on Sunday, an AFM spokesperson has confirmed.
The group had come relatively close to the Maltese shoreline when a local fishing vessel spotted them and alerted authorities. An AFM vessel was dispatched to intercept them and bring them to shore.
The 24 migrants will be disembarked at Hay Wharf, an AFM spokesperson said.
