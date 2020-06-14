No one was injured when a boat caught fire in Daħlet Qorrot on Sunday at 2pm.

The police said a man and a woman who were on the boat, both 59 from Rabat, jumped into the sea as soon as they saw smoke and they were taken on board another boat that was close.

The boat fire was put out by the Armed Forces of Malta, the Comino Police section and Transport Malta.

Mobile and district police assisted from land.