Plumes of black smoke engulfed Marsa on Friday afternoon after a boat caught fire at Xatt il-Mollijiet.

The police said the fire was reported at around 5.15pm and Civil Protection Department firefighters were dispatched on site.

The fire was controlled soon after.

Sources said the boat that caught fire is most likely a fibre vessel that was abandoned. The police later confirmed that the boat had been on land.

No one was injured.