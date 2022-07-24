Updated 1.20pm

Four people were taken ashore by Malta Red Cross volunteers after the boat they were on caught fire off Qawra Point.

The police told Times of Malta the alarm was raised at around noon, and Civil Protection Department officers and the Armed Forces were alerted about the incident.

Video: Jonathan Borg

No injuries were reported, and none of the four people was taken to the hospital.

CPD officials controlled the fire, but the boat eventually sank.

Video: Greta Camilleri Video: Greta Camilleri