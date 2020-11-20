A man who, upon his arraignment last week, admitted to stealing two boat motors, was remanded in custody, pending judgment.

Kamil Rozychi, a 41-year-old unemployed Polish national living at Marsascala, was escorted to court on Friday, one week after the theft which took place at Manoel Island a week ago.

The man was tracked down by police as the suspect behind the theft of two outboard engines, stolen from boats berthed there.

He filed an early guilty plea.

The court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, remanded the accused in custody pending judgment which is expected on Tuesday.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted. Lawyer Martin Fenech was legal aid counsel.