A man who urinated off a bridge in Berlin caused several injuries when startled people on a boat below leapt up in surprise, the city’s fire department said on Saturday.

The man urinated off the Jannowitz Bridge onto a tourist boat as it passed beneath the bridge on Friday evening.

As the stream of urine fell, passengers on the boat jumped up in surprise, bumping their heads against the bridge.

Four people were hospitalised with head injuries, the Fire Department said. It is not known if the urinating culprit was fined or arrested, Deutsche Welle said.

The low-lying Jannowitz Bridge spans the Spree river and connect’s Berlin’s Mitte neighbourhood to Alexanderplatz. First build in the early 19th century, it has since been rebuilt and replaced several times, most recently in the 1950s.