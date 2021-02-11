Boat sales shot up last year as many Maltese sought a “private island” at sea – at a safe distance from others and from COVID-19.

A total of 708 new boats were registered with the transport authority in 2020, representing a 22 per cent increase on the previous year.

The new registrations refer to “small ships” under 24 metres and not authorised to leave Maltese waters.

“While 2020 was difficult for many industries around the globe due to COVID-19, yacht sales and the charter sector witnessed a surge within the local and international markets,” Daniel Gatt, managing director of Allure Yachting, said.

“This is presumably down to the fact that people were restricted from travelling and socialising compared to before,” he said.

However, the surge in sales was restricted to smaller boats. There was a drop in registrations of vessels over 24 metres that can sail beyond local waters. In this category, 432 boats were registered, down 12 per cent from 485 the previous year.

When COVID-19 reached Malta in March last year, air and sea travel restrictions swiftly followed and people were urged to refrain from gathering in large groups.

Gatt feels the virus played a part in shaping people’s purchasing decisions. “A boat offers a great way to enjoy yourself while not being in contact with people outside your family bubble and, in fact, our charter boats and ribs were booked almost daily.

“Instead of taking vacations abroad, the Maltese invested in local charters due to travelling restrictions imposed because of COVID-19,” he said.

It seemed that people were still cautious about travelling this year as the company was already experiencing demands and preparing for a busy charter season, he added.

Nichol Chetcuti, sales director at Mecca Marine, agreed with Gatt adding that last year they saw a “sharp increase” in sales of all boats offered at the shop – from ribs to day boats.

“Because of COVID-19, people were not travelling and had nowhere to spend the money that they would have spent on a holiday. We saw quite a lot of first-time boat buyers and we made sure to walk them through the entire process – from shop to sea,” Chetcuti said.

For one man who runs a yachting agency but who preferred not to be named, the rise in interest will continue this year. “Malta has nothing except the sea to offer as any form of getaway, therefore, it seems like the only safe option during these unique times. Only a boat can give you guaranteed safe entertainment and is your very own ‘private island’.

“In my opinion, it is very likely that many of the yachts registered in 2020 were ordered in 2019. To get the true picture, 2021 will be more telling about the effects of the pandemic,” he added.

‘Small ships’ registered

708 in 2020

582 in 2019

523 in 2018