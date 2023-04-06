A group of boatmen gathered at their landing site in Valletta on Thursday to protest the start of planned jetty works they say could destroy the Maltese harbour boat tradition.

The protesters gathered in 15 boats in front of Customs House in Valletta holding placards exclaiming "RIP dghajsa tal-pass", "workers forgotten by the Labour government" and "traitors of Maltese traditions".

The barklori claim that the government has neglected them by failing to provide them with an alternative landing site while preparation works for plans to expand Pinto Wharf have already begun.

They say Pinto Wharf is to be expanded as part of the extension of the cruise liner terminal, and the barklori argue it is going to completely take over their landing site.

Boatmen gather for the protest. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The works are threatening the livelihood of Maltese families, they say, and could be the "downfall" of a piece of Malta's cultural heritage.

"The barklori have been operating from the landing site in front of Customs House, Valletta from the time of the knights," they said in a statement.

"The knights came, two World Wars passed, there was a global pandemic, and it seems that the dgħajsa tal-pass will be eradicated under the hands of a Labour government."

The brightly coloured dgħajsa tal-pass traditionally takes passengers across the Grand Harbour between Valletta and Vittoriosa.

Passengers getting ready to board a dgħajsa tal-pass. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

'We want to work'

The group expressed their disappointment that, despite several attempts to reach a solution, it seemed that Infrastructure Malta was ready to "spend millions" to take over the barklori's traditional landing site and build a new jetty but are "dragging their feet" when it comes to providing a suitable alternative landing site.

"The barklori are not going to accept any alternative that in reality is going to result in disruption and an end to their service. The barklori want to work," they said.

It is a "huge injustice" that despite generations who have invested energy, passion, efforts and personal finances, this living part of Malta's culture is being ignored by the government.

The barklori fear their tradition could be destroyed. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

They criticised the Tourism and Culture Ministries for their "defeating silence" on the matter.

The group said they will continue to stage protests until authorities agree to meet to find an equitable and permanent solution, for a temporary alternative site to be provided that allows them to work safely and which must be provided before works continue and finally for an agreement in writing that guarantees them a permanent landing site.