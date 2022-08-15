Several sea vessels were caught speeding close to a special marker buoy and diving flags at Ċirkewwa on Monday morning, according to Heritage Parks Federation Rangers Unit.

The boats were spotted and identified using CCTV and special cameras equipped with 90x optical zoom lenses. All cases have been reported to Transport Malta, the environmental conservation organisation said.

"Legal action will be taken," it said as it called on mariners to be more responsible while out at sea.

The unit said diving flags and a special marker buoy were “totally disregarded” by speeding vessels at Ċirkewwa marine park.

It shared a picture of a jetski speeding close to a special marker buoy and diving flags.

Sea vessels are to keep a safe distance and speed when in the area to protect divers and marine wildlife.

“We will report every single case of speeding in this dangerous manner until this practice stops. We urge mariners to be responsible both for the lives of swimmers and divers but also marine life.”

The Heritage Parks Federation Rangers Unit was set up to patrol Majjistral Park but has since expanded its remit to several other nature areas, including the Ċirkewwa marine park.

It call for mariners to be responsible when out at sea comes after AFM soldier Christian Degabriele died while diving outside St Paul’s Bay last week.

Unconfirmed reports have alleged that Degabriele was struck by a boat at sea. At the time, a police spokesperson declined to speculate and said that an autopsy would shed more light on what caused his death.

No further information about that case has been made public to date.

Notice to Mariners 7 of 2020 stipulates a maximum speed of 10 knots when navigating within 200 metres of rocky shores.

It also states that sea vessels should give a wide berth of not less than 100m from a diver or alpha flag.