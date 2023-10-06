Goalkeeper Sergio Romero was the hero as Boca Juniors beat Palmeiras 4-2 on penalties after their Copa Libertadores semi-final, second leg ended 1-1 on Thursday, to set up a clash with Brazilian club Fluminense in the final.

Edinson Cavani had put Boca ahead in the 23rd minute but after the Argentine club had defender Marcos Rojo sent off in the 66th minute, Joaquin Piquerez grabbed a leveller only for Boca to triumph in the shoot-out with Romero making two huge saves.

“I’m 36 years old and I’m at an age when I like to have fun, and for me penalties are fun,” said former Argentine national team keeper Romero who had helped his team to penalties wins in the previous two rounds.

