Boca Juniors has announced that 18 of its players have tested positive for the coronavirus, just two weeks before restarting their Copa Libertadores campaign.
On Monday the Argentine giants suspended training for 72 hours after detecting what it said was an “outbreak” of Covid-19 at the club’s training center outside Buenos Aires.
