BoConcept is marking its 70th anniversary this years: 70 years of iconic designs, craftsmanship and authentic quality. These will be key topics in the new Ekstraordinær Since 1952 campaign running until December.

As part of the celebratory year, BoConcept is collaborating with Danish illustrator and designer Mads Berg, widely known for his modern Art Deco-inspired style, to create illustrations of its most iconic designs. These will be up for grabs through a competition.

The contest will give consumers the chance to win one of 600 limited-edition prints, numbered and signed by the artist, featuring six design icons by BoConcept: the Imola armchair, Charlotte chair, Amsterdam sofa, Madrid tables, Kingston table and Princeton chair, Cupertino desk and Ottawa chair.

Mads Berg illustrations featuring six iconic designs by BoConcept.

To enter the competition, consumers need to sign up to receive the BoConcept newsletter, while existing consumers will be automatically entered into the competition.

In an interview, Berg spoke about his experience collaborating with BoConcept.

“Art Deco is one of my main influences, but there’s actually more to it than that. It’s one of my sources of inspiration, as well as other styles such as Art Nouveau and Futurism. What I really appreciate about Nordic furniture design is that it’s driven by simplicity and functionality, with every element being there for a reason. Of course, you can also have some details that are only there for decoration purposes, and that’s actually what Art Deco is about. By blending these two worlds together, that’s when the magic happens,” he said.

The artist’s goal was to create a varied and interesting set, with each piece looking different and unique, but still working well with others as a series.

“In order to achieve this, in each illustration I used a different background colour, still consistent with the brand palette, and applied the same level of saturation throughout the series. I also played with different points of view, so some products are seen from a top-down perspective and others from a side view.”

The illustrations reflect the artist’s style, so shadings, structure, texture and other elements are essentially connecting them as a series.

“In this series I wanted to explore the way in which light plays with shape, and how a shadow is cast on the floor beneath it. It’s really interesting to see the interaction between light and the different shapes and materials,” the artist explained.

Berg is one of the world’s most prominent artists in his genre. His main fields of work are brand illustrations, key visuals, posters, maps, advertising and editorial illustrations, cover art, as well as mural, map, icon and type design.

To find out more, visit https://madsberg.dk/. To sign up for the BoConcept newsletter, follow this link: https://www.boconcept.com/mt-mt/newsletter.