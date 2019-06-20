The bodies of a mother and daughter murdered in their home four months ago have been released for burial.

Maria Lourdes and her daughter Angele were found shot dead and partially buried in a field on March 30.

Joseph Bonnici is accused of murdering his mother and sister by shooting them and hitting them on the head with a sledgehammer in their Għaxaq home.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud authorised the release of the bodies as evidence continued in the case on Monday.

He said the bodies should be released for "final farewell".

The court also upheld an application filed on behalf of the accused’s girlfriend to have the keys to the property returned. She had been living there for ten years before the killing.

The case was adjourned until October.

Inspector Keith Arnaud, John Spiteri and Roderick Attard are prosecuting.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are defence counsel.