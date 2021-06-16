Hibernians or Flora Tallinn were drawn to face Norwegian side Bodo Glimt or Legia Warsaw of Poland should they progress from the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

The draw of the second qualifying round of UEFA’s elite club competition was held on Tuesday in Nyon.

Hibernians, who have already a tough task on their hands to knock out Flora Tallinn, of Estonia in the first qualifying round, were handed another difficult task if they proceed as they face two quality sides in either Bodo Glimt or Legia Warsaw.

Bodo Glimt are coming from a historic season as the Norwegian side last season were crowned Norwegian champions for the first time in their history.

