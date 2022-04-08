Norwegians Bodo/Glimt grabbed a late 2-1 win over Roma in their Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg on Thursday, while Leicester were held to a goalless draw by PSV Eindhoven.

Bodo/Glimt, who inflicted a stunning 6-1 defeat on Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the group stage, battled back from a goal down to beat the Italian giants again.

Lorenzo Pellegrini gave Roma the lead just before half-time as the visitors looked to extend a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

But Ulrik Saltnes bundled in an equaliser for the home side before the hour mark.

Pellegrini had an effort ruled out for offside with 15 minutes remaining and Roma suffered another setback in the 89th minute.

