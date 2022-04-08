Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt on Friday decided to file a police report against an AS Roma assistant coach and challenged claims that their coach was the aggressor in a scuffle after Thursday’s Europa Conference League game.
Following a 2-1 home win for Bodo/Glimt in the quarter-final first leg, tensions reached boiling point, resulting in an altercation between the home side’s coach Kjetil Knutsen and Roma goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos.
The Norwegians had already inflicted a stunning 6-1 defeat on Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the group stage in October.
European football’s governing body UEFA on Friday said it had opened a disciplinary investigation “regarding reported incidents which allegedly occurred” at the end of the game.
