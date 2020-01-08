The funeral cortege of Cardinal Prospero Grech has arrived at the St Lawrence church in Vittoriosa, where the cardinal was born and baptised.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A funeral for Cardinal Grech, who died in Rome on December 30 aged 94, was held at St Peter’s Basilica last week during which Pope Francis presided over the last part of the rites.

The cortege is making its way to the Augustinian convent of St Mark in Rabat at 6pm, but the convent will not be open to the public at that time.

On Thursday, the Cardinal will lie in state for people to pay their last respects and sign the book of condolences.

At noon, churches around Malta and Gozo will sound their bells in a funeral toll and at 1.40pm, the coffin will make its way to the Mdina Cathedral where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna at 2pm.