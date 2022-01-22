The body of a 75-year-old Frenchman who was trying to row across the Atlantic has been found inside the cabin of his boat, his support team said on Saturday.

Portugal's coastguard found Jean-Jacques Savin's overturned boat off the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores on Friday, and on Saturday they were able to send a diver down to search it, his team added.

Former paratrooper and avid triathlete Jean-Jacques Savin set off from mainland Portugal's southern tip on January 1, but there had been no contact with him since overnight Thursday to Friday when he activated two distress beacons.