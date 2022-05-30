Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly promised to build on the team’s “remarkable history of success” after the American completed his takeover of the Premier League club on Monday.

Boehly’s consortium agreed a deal to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich for £4.25 billion ($5.3 billion) on May 7 and the sale has now been officially rubber-stamped.

“We are honoured to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club. We’re all in, 100 percent, every minute of every match,” Boehly told Chelsea’s website.

Boehly’s takeover ends Abramovich’s 19-year reign as Chelsea owner after the Russian put the club up for sale in March.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta