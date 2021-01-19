Boeing has started to assemble the first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for Malta Air and will deliver it in the airline's own livery.

The Boeing 737 MAX was certified as safe by US and European regulators late last year after it was grounded for several months following two fatal crashes.

Malta Air, a subsidiary of Ryanair, has so far operated six older versions of the Boeing 737, all still in the blue and yellow livery of the Irish low-cost airline.

But the aviation specialist website Simple Flying said new aircraft ordered by Ryanair and assigned to its subsidiaries Malta Air and Buzz will carry their own liveries. Ryanair has 210 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order.

An enthusiast uploaded a picture of the winglets of a Boeing 737 MAX in Malta Air colours.

Ryanair ordered its first Boeing 737 MAX in 2014 but none were delivered, with the programme having been derailed when the MAX was grounded. 75 aircraft were ordered last November in a sign of confidence in the troubled aircraft after modifications were made.

The MAX has since returned to service in the United States and South America.