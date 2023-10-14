Emiliano Boffelli kicked 19 points to help Argentina to a dramatic 29-17 victory over Wales in Marseille on Saturday to set up a World Cup semi-final against the winners of Ireland versus New Zealand.

Los Pumas came into the quarter-final at the Stade Velodrome as underdogs, having finished Pool D as runners-up to England while Wales booked their place in the quarters with a perfect four wins from four in Pool C.

But Argentina played the territorial game, and while not shining in attack, proved to be solid in defence, disruptive at the line-out and disciplined enough to contain a fancied Welsh side seeking to make the semi-final for the third time in four tournaments.

“It was a difficult game. I am very happy for the team,” said Boffelli, adding that coach Michael Cheika had told them at half-time “that we need to keep going and keep going, and that at some time the game would open for us”.

