Bohemian Rhapsody, the biographical drama film about Freddie Mercury was the most popular movie screened in Maltese cinemas last year, accounting for one in every 12 admissions.

It transpires that in 2018, cinemas experienced a revival as total admissions which totalled 839,931, increased by 10 per cent over 2017.

These cinema trends emerged from data published yesterday by the National Statistics Office.

During the period under review a total of 450 film titles were screened in eight cinema establishments, two of which were in Gozo. The overall capacity of local cinema halls was 6,716.

Fiction films were the most popular accounting for seven out of every 10 movies shown

In the overall majority of cases, films originated from the United States, and account to 91.5 per cent. Foreign productions, registered 822,020 admissions with a total gross box office of €5.4 million in 44,255 screenings.

The rest of the admissions, 17,911 were for Maltese productions in 756 screenings, from which the total gross box office was €97,000. Overall, Maltese productions attracted 2.1 per cent of cinema goers.

Bohemian Rhapsody topped the charts followed by, Mamma Mia: Here we go again and Johnny English Strikes Again. Admissions to 3D movies accounted for 11.8 per cent.

From this data it also transpires that fiction films were the most popular accounting for seven out of every 10 movies shown, followed by animation films which represented one in five.

In terms of classification most films were rated 15 (suitable for persons of 15 years and over) and 12A (for persons of 12 years and over who must be accompanied by an adult).

Last year, only 10 films were classified as being suitable only for those aged 18 years and over.

The statistical analysis also delves in the duration aspect, whereby most films fell within the 76 to 120 minutes category, followed by movies with a duration of 121 to 180 minutes. Live screening of operas, ballets and theatre had the longest duration with an average 165 minutes. On the other end of the scale, animation films were the shortest with an average running time of 91 minutes.

Four out of every five cinema employees were engaged on a part-time basis.