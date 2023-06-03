Georgia Bohl added yet another gold medal for Team Malta in the 2023 GSSE as the Maltese swimmer stormed to victory in the 50 metres breaststroke race on the final day of the swimming competitions at the National Pool.

Starting on lane 4, Bohl dashed out of the blocks and managed to fend off the challenge of Maria Erokhina to win in a time of 32.04 seconds.

Erokhina was second on 32.57 while Iceland’s Birgitta Ingolfsdottir took bronze in 32.79.

“I am very excited and happy to be going home with two gold medals around my neck,” Bohl told the Times of Malta.

“It has been a great week for all of us and I am so proud to be part of it. The Maltese team has taken me with open arms and they made me feel at home. I’ve had an amazing week and I’d love to compete again for Malta in the future.”

Bohl said that she was not fully happy with her performance.

