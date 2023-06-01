Malta may have had to wait 19 years for a Gold medal in swimming but the relay team’s win on Tuesday may have opened a pandora’s box as Maltese swimmers Georgia Bohl and Kyle Micallef both won Gold on Thursday at the National Pool.

Bohl had already won silver on Wednesday in the 200m breaststroke event, only losing out on first place with .2 of a second. This time around, she gave her opponents no chance as she steamed her way to victory.

Similarly, Micallef, in the 50m freestyle, was a force to be reckoned with as he finished at 22.68 after a fantastic swim.

