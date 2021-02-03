A spectacular strike from Juan Bolanos handed Gudja United a dramatic point against title chasers Gżira United at the Centenary Stadium.

It looked as though the Maroons were set to take maximum points from the match after they led through an early strike from Maxuell Maia.

However, Jackson Mendoza’s dismissal early in the second half, inevitably, piled the pressure on the Maroons who fought hard to fend off their opponents’ late charge.

But in the end, it was Gudja who had the last laugh when Bolanos unleashed a powerful drive from 30 metres out to hand his team a point.

The final result was a blow to Gżira’s hopes of bridging the gap on leaders Ħamrun Spartans as they remained six points adrift of leaders Ħamrun Spartans.

Gżira United coach Darren Abdilla resisted the temptation of givning new signing Steve Pisani his debut as the former Balzan midfielder was included among the substitutes.

Gudja, on their part, handed a debut to new signing Filip Pankarican while Sergio Cruz Pereiza was left on the bench.

