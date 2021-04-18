The reform on the responsible use of cannabis, announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela, is long overdue. There has been much discussion on this issue for years and opinions have been voiced loud and clear.

The matter needed careful thinking and meticulous analysis. Above all, there needed to be the political will to deal with the matter and to come up with a sensible reform because, let’s face it, such a sensitive matter can easily become controversial and result in a lot of political flack.

However, what drives this government is not how much political flack we might get when putting forward a reform, an idea or new legislation but our firm belief in that reform.

To be frank, is there anyone who wants his or her relative to face court proceedings or, in some cases, even jailed for simply smoking a joint? I don’t think so.

That is why Abela and the government have made this bold proposal.

A commitment to introducing ambitious policies and dealing with matters that have been shelved for years is a cornerstone of this government.

The scope of this reform is very straightforward.

We cannot have any more situations were persons are arrested, or even arraigned, for possessing a small amount of cannabis intended for personal use.

The White Paper is clear. It proposes that a person possessing up to the maximum amount which is permissible by law, that is, seven grams, should not punished.

The plan, being put forward for consultation, proposes allowing persons to grow up to four plants to service their personal use, hence, limiting the black market.

Having said all that, I must make one point abundantly clear. This reform does not promote the use of cannabis. It simply recognises that no person should be punished for using cannabis for his or her personal use.

In parallel, the government is proposing an educational campaign, based on scientific evidence, which will give tips for how an individual can minimise the negative aspects of cannabis.

This reform does not promote the use of cannabis - Byron Camilleri

I believe that the White Paper strikes the right balance between not punishing personal users and reaffirming our firm approach towards drug traffickers.

On this point of enforcement, I must laud the great work done by the police force and others, such as customs, to investigate drug trafficking cases and bringing traffickers to justice.

Another important thing to reiterate is that persons using cannabis will not be able to do so in public. In the eventuality of such occurrence, a fine will be imposed.

As politicians, we have an obligation to see that people are not stigmatised just for smoking a joint at home. We cannot let more people being brought before the courts, get a police record and, maybe, go to jail for simply smoking a joint.

This White Paper gets the balance right. We will not promote a laissez-faire approach nor a punitive society.

I can understand that persons will be quite vocal about this reform. Some are against, others are concerned and others are in favour.

Our duty as politicians is to listen and take note but, above all, to act.

As a government, we will use the public consultation process to listen carefully and produce the best possible bill.

With this reform, once again, we are not ignoring reality and shying away from implementing change for fear of the political consequences. We are taking a bold step that will benefit Maltese society.

Byron Camilleri, Minister for Home Affairs