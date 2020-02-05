BOV Retrospective Exhibition 2020 showcases Celia Borg Cardona’s evolution as an artist

The bold, vigorous and expressive brushwork of Celia Borg Cardona is on display at the Gran Salon of the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

Bank of Valletta has devoted its annual retrospective exhibition to the artist, who was born in Oxford, the UK. She studied at the University of Malta and then acquired formal art training at the Malta School of Art. She subsequently attended the studio of Anton Calleja for several years.

Cardona Thugs, 2002, acrylic on paper

The exhibition features 29 mostly large-scale paintings, which represent the evolution of the artist from 2002.

Through different mediums, but mainly oil and acrylic, Ms Borg Cardona captures daily scenes but from an unusual viewpoint − very often from high above, which makes the works look three-dimensional.

In recent years, she has shown a particular interest in how people group together as they go about their daily business such as in churches, at the theatre, cafés or in the street.

Cassar Shipyard, 2005, oil on canvas

She also loves to depict typical Maltese scenes and traditions such as band marches playing, festa decorations, religious processions or, simply, people queueing to buy a packet of Twistees or Kinnie.

Other paintings featuring streetscapes take the viewer to different localities such as Valletta, Birkirkara and Vittoriosa.

Some works on display are of a more dramatic nature as Ms Borg Cardona expresses her sorrow over the murder of her friend Daphne Caruana Galizia, to whom she has dedicated this exhibition.

These paintings include a bird’s-eye view of her memorial in front of the law courts in Valletta and a work titled Gone, depicting Dwejra sans Azure Window alongside a blank page of Ms Caruana Galizia’s blog Running Commentary.

Most paintings depict typical Maltese scenes, such as religious processions.

Exhibition curator Francesca Balzan has been following Ms Borg Cardona’s art from practically her first public showing many years ago.

“Though she has evolved through the years, exploring different themes and materials, the recurring factor is the strength and conviction of her painting. This trait makes her art greatly compelling to the viewer and confirms that you don’t require an academic knowledge of art to recognise when you are in the presence of truly good art. It moves you in ways that you cannot quite explain, but move you it does,” Ms Balzan says.

Watching You Watching, 2011,oil and charcoal on canvas

“Celia’s work can be sketchy, large-scale and very often vertiginous. Her sweeping views, often of Maltese landscapes, occasionally unusual and topical subject matter, and extreme viewpoints with energetic lines of force expressed in a bold palette make for unforgettable work that grips the viewer. A retrospective that pays homage to her art is an opportunity to revisit her work through the years and will serve to introduce her art to a wider public,” she adds.

The exhibition, which was inaugurated by President George Vella last week, runs until March 4. It is open daily from 9am to 5pm, with the last admission at 4.30pm. The artist will be present for two talks on Monday at 10am and on Tuesday at 1pm. To participate, send an e-mail to pr@bov.com. Bookings are on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Red Band, 2016 acrylic on canvas