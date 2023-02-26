Bologna made sure that Napoli would finish the weekend 18 points clear at the top of Serie A thanks to their 1-0 win over Inter on Sunday.

Riccardo Orsolini lashed home the only goal of the game in the 76th minute to move Bologna up to seventh and edge runaway leaders Napoli even closer to their first league title since 1990.

Thiago Motta’s side also had a Musa Barrow goal disallowed for offside and struck the bar through Roberto Soriano in the first half.

They are six points behind Atalanta who are at AC Milan in Sunday’s late match and sit in the last European spot in sixth.

