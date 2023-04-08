Bologna increased their hopes of European football for the first time this century with Saturday’s impressive 2-0 win at Atalanta, while Sampdoria are heading towards relegation from Serie A after a late defeat by Cremonese.

Smart second-half finishes from Nicola Sansone and Riccardo Orsolini moved eighth-placed Bologna to within five points of Atalanta, who sit sixth and in Serie A’s Europa Conference League spot.

That place in Europe’s third-tier club competition will drop down to seventh, currently occupied by Juventus, if a team already qualified for continental football wins the Italian Cup.

Of the six teams currently in the European places, Inter Milan are the only one in the semi-finals of the cup.

