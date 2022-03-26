Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has been battling leukemia since 2019, announced on Saturday he would be hospitalised again due to a risk of a relapse.
“My remission after the transplant (of bone marrow in October 2019) was great, but unfortunately, these diseases are sneaky,” the 53-year-old told a press conference.
“The latest tests revealed a risk of a relapse.”
