Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has undergoing treatment for leukaemia since last year, tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, the Serie A club announced on Sunday.  

The Serbian coach is “absolutely asymptomatic”, the club said on its website.  

“When he returned to Bologna on Friday, he underwent a control test for COVID-19 with positive results.” 

