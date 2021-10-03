Bologna gave coach Sinisa Mihajlovic room to breath on Sunday with a comfortable 3-0 Serie A win over Lazio which ended a worrying run of results.

Mihajlovic’s position on the Bologna bench had been under discussion ahead of the visit of their Roman opponents after three matches without a win which included shipping six goals at Inter Milan and last weekend’s miserable defeat to Empoli.

However two quick early goals from Musa Barrow and Arthur Theate gave the hosts an advantage that Lazio, who were without star striker Ciro Immobile, could not overcome.

