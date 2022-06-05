Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro hosted Foreign Minister Ian Borg for an informal meeting at his home on Sunday after Borg opened an embassy of Malta in Brasilia, It is the first in a South American country.

Borg said this was a milestone development as Malta seeks to strengthen relations with Latin American countries and explore new political and economic avenues.

He thanked Ambassador John Aquilina and Deputy Head of Mission Steve Cachia for their commitment and work.