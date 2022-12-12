Bolt, a popular app-based taxi and food delivery service has changed its terms and conditions regarding the employment of drivers and will only work with drivers who are employed through work agencies.

Courier drivers who deliver food and are self-employed received an email from Bolt on Monday, informing them that their agreement was being terminated within 30 days.

“Due to business reasons, as of 11th of January 2023, Bolt will only cooperate with couriers who are employed by work agencies,” the email reads.

If self-employed drivers wish to continue delivering on the Bolt Food platform, they have to register as an employee of a work agency.

The email self-employed Bolt couriers received on Monday. Photo: Facebook

A Bolt spokesperson confirmed with Times of Malta that the email was sent on Monday but did not explain the “business reasons”.

It had previously been reported that some 300 couriers work for the company.

The change in Bolt's terms comes two months after the government announced new employment rules to regulate digital platform workers and to remove the legal grey area around food delivery couriers.

Junior minister Andy Ellul announced that the new law will ensure that food delivery couriers and other digital platform workers will be guaranteed a fixed wage, receive statutory bonuses and get paid overtime and sick leave.

Bolt made headlines earlier this summer, when couriers went out on strike in July over pay and working conditions.

Times of Malta reported that the employment conditions of delivery drivers are irregular and unlawful and several food couriers had also opened up about the abusive and inhumane working conditions.