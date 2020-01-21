Bolt, the leading European on-demand transportation platform, today is launching its food delivery service in Malta, Bolt Food.

The Estonia-headquartered company will introduce the service in Malta’s central regions, before expanding to more areas later this year.

“Bolt ride hailing launched in Malta almost three years ago and the impact on urban mobility is undeniable,” Zak Cassar, head of sales at Bolt Food Malta, said​.

“Waiting times reduced significantly and together with the seamless user experience provided, ride hailing as such became more attractive. With Bolt Food we are looking to have the same disruptive impact. If we manage to significantly decrease delivery time, provide an intuitive in app experience and a great choice of restaurants, we believe the delivery service will become significantly more attractive.

“Our aim is to reduce the current average delivery time from around 1.5 hours to below 30 minutes so that people will choose to order a Bolt Food delivery rather than hassle with cooking or waiting.”

Bolt Food currently offers delivery from more than 80 restaurants

To use the new service, users need to download the Bolt Food app. The app will suggest closest restaurants for food delivery based on your location. Bolt Food currently offers delivery from more than 80 restaurants.

The localities in the central region of Malta where Bolt Food will start operating will include Attard, Balzan, Birkirkara, Għargħur, Gżira, Ħamrun, Iklin, Lija, Mosta, Msida, Naxxar, Pembroke, San Ġwann, Santa Venera, Sliema, Swieqi, Ta’ Xbiex, Valletta with plans to add more restaurants and expand to more areas of the city in the following months.

Last summer, Bolt Food was already launched in Tallinn, Estonia, and later on in Latvia and Lithuania as well. The service will launch in South Africa later this year and will expand to more markets in Europe and Africa.

Restaurants and couriers can sign up with Bolt Food at ​food.bolt.eu​.