Bolt said on Monday it will be operating in Malta independently, after its partnership agreement with TXF Tech ended last month.

This, it said, would allow it to introduce global procedures and processes in Malta, allowing drivers and food couriers greater control over their own time. They would also be better able to anticipate earnings in the long run.

Bolt originates in Estonia and began operating locally in 2017 through a local intermediary, offering an app-based taxi service. It then expanded into food delivery. The company will now run its own operations in Malta.

Bolt said it was strengthening its position in Malta with operational changes placing greater focus on addressing the needs of couriers, drivers, merchants and customers, and increasing the quality of services and geographical expansion in Malta in the upcoming months.

Among others, it plans on increasing the number of restaurants on its platform and investing heavily to ensure low fees for customers.

The company is also planning to engage more drivers, improve its customer experience and driver arrival times.